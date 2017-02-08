Nevada City prepares response to LAFCo’s sphere of influence reduction proposal | TheUnion.com

Current and former members of the Nevada City Council, city staff, and concerned members of the community came together to share their concerns about a proposed reduction of the city’s sphere of influence during Wednesday evening’s council meeting.

The reduction of 1,425 acres was suggested by LAFCo officer SR Jones in a memo sent to the city in December.

Wednesday’s meeting was an opportunity for the city and community members to provide a stance and suggest solutions in preparation of the Feb. 23 LAFCo workshop, where concerns will be formally heard by LAFCo commissioners.

All of those in attendance Wednesday that spoke on the matter expressed their discontent with the reduction of the city’s sphere of influence.

“One of the arguments that the LAFCo officer SR Jones has is the ability to provide services and we already provide services to most of that area with arterial roadways,” City Engineer Byran McAlister said. “There’s failing septics and that has been the reason for many of the annexations over the years.”

“We have to demonstrate that we have service provided to these areas,” McAlister continued. “I think it was well thought out when it was first developed. So we just need to come forward with those arguments at the LAFCo meetings.”

Councilwoman Reinette Senum expressed concern regarding making sure the sphere of influence retains the watershed that flows into the city.

“The thing about Nevada City is we are tiny,” Senum said. “Its easy to get swallowed up. If anything we need to get bigger.”

“How could we strengthen the Little Deer Creek area that is our source of water?” Council member David Parker asked.

During the meeting the city authorized the use of $1,000 to send detailed mailers out to all of the residents within the city and the sphere of influence.

“We have additional things to do. This is a continuing process and making sure that the council has information about these areas for both residents in the city limits and in the sphere,” Preswich said.

Nevada City architect Chuck Durrett suggested that the city be more proactive in annexing parcels within the sphere to send a clear message to LAFCo that Nevada City’s sphere of influence is important to them.

“I think this is our opportunity to put forward a great plan and I think this is what they are trying to precipitate,” Durrett said of the LAFCo officer’s proposal.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.