Nevada City police participating in Pink Patch Project

The Nevada City Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project, a collaborative Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies across the country.

The goals are to increase education about the importance of early detection and prevention as well as to raise funds to further research, treatment and care of those who are currently battling breast cancer.

Through the month of October, participating agencies will sell their pink patches with all profits going to cancer treatment, research and education. All proceeds from the Nevada City Police Pink Patch will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation/Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund, which will be distributed directly to women and men of Nevada County who are in need of mammograms.

In addition, a scholarship established in Barbara's honor will be awarded to a female high school graduate of Nevada County that are pursuing education in the healthcare field.

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, uniformed personnel are allowed to replace their standard shoulder patch with the Nevada City Police Pink Patch as a reminder of our commitment toward raising awareness among those we serve.

Patches are available for $10 at the front counter of Nevada City Police Department, 317 Broad St. Nevada City from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 530-265-4700 for more information.

Source: Nevada City Police Department