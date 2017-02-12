Nevada City Police Department’s Beards for a Cause nearing goal | TheUnion.com

Nevada City Police officers are looking a little scruffier lately, but it isn’t due to protest, no one lost a bet and their favorite team isn’t in the playoffs.

The officers are growing beards to raise funds for The Friendship Club, a local nonprofit which provides disadvantaged adolescent girls with year-round academic, social, and emotional support.

“They look nice,” Nevada City Chief of Police Tim Foley said of his crew’s facial hair. “It was an opportunity to give back to the community and was kind of fun starting the new year with a fun thing to do that is worthwhile for the community. It’s been a plus all around.”

The fundraiser, now in its second month, has already raised $1,395 of their $2,000 fundraising goal, though they won’t stop raising funds until their April deadline comes.

“We’re trying to raise awareness about the big need of at risk teens that need some guidance, this fundraiser is an opportunity for that but also how to support your community with all the surrounding nonprofits and organizations.”Cassie DavisonFriendship Club Development Assistant

“They built a website page for us so that people can assist in supporting the effort,” Foley said of The Friendship Club. “There are various challenges there and you could support the officers or you could take a pledge to match. I matched $300 as the chief’s challenge if a corporation wants to donate, or match, or more, they can put that in as a donation to The Friendship Club.”

The webpage can be found by searching “Beards for a Cause” on the firstgiving.com website, where people can view how much of an individual officer’s goals have been met. People can donate through the website as well as learn a little about who the officers are and why they chose to get involved.

“I decided to grow a beard, honestly because I really don’t like shaving and this happens to also be for a great cause,” Officer Shane Franssen says in his bio on the website. “It really worked out to my advantage! Giving back to the community I grew up in is very important because it shows the community that police officers are not just a uniform and badge, but we are also humans who care about the community we live in.”

Bio’s of four of the five Nevada City police officers participating in the program, as well as from dispatcher Bryan Travis, can all be read on the page.

“They are amazing,” Friendship Club Development Assistant Cassie Davison said. “And the fact that they chose us without us even asking is really admirable. We get to see a different side of these officers, and we get to assist them in fundraising.”

The Friendship Club, founded in 1995, boasts a 100 percent graduation rate from participating girls, claiming that a majority of those graduates go on to further their studies at the collegiate level.

The police department plans to send a flyer to city residents with their water bill at the end of the month. “This keeps in line with our efforts to connect better with our constituency in our community by doing something that gives back to the community.”

For more information, including other ways to donate, call the Nevada City Police Department at 530-265-4700.

