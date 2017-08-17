Nevada City planning commissioners elect new chair, vice chair
August 17, 2017
Nevada City's planning commissioners elected Stuart Lauters as the commission's new chair Thursday.
Lauters replaced Dan Thiem, the group's former chair.
Thiem called Thursday's election "the great reshuffle," noting that the commissioners change positions each August.
Steffen Hawkins-Snell was elected vice-chair, taking Lauters' place.
The planning commission is a citizens group appointed by the city council which takes action on discretionary land use and architectural review proposals, and makes recommendations to the council on land use policy changes and design aspects of city projects.
Planning commission meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 Broad Street.
