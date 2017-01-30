Nevada City ‘ParkEasy’ workshop Wednesday | TheUnion.com

The City of Nevada City is gearing up for a Wednesday workshop to alleviate parking issues and organizers are hoping for a good turnout to make the event and the resulting plans for the future, a success.

Coined with the title “ParkEasy Nevada City” looks to ease parking in downtown Nevada City. The workshop is set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Nevada City Hall, 317 Broad St.

“We’re excited, we’re hoping to get a good turnout,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said.

An overview of the city’s parking challenges will be provided before attendees will be broken into groups to provide specific feedback on 12 locations being proposed to create additional parking spaces.

“We’re excited, we’re hoping to get a good turnout.”City Manager Mark Prestwich

According to the proposed plan, a total of 183 additional parking spaces will be created through a combination of angle parking, re-striping certain roadways, and expansion of existing parking structures. The implementation of the additional spaces includes Short Term (2017), Near Term (2017-2018), and Long Term (2019-2020) goals.

The locations involved include angle parking along Spring, High, and Coyote streets, as well as at the Broad Street “Y.” Expansion of lots behind the National Hotel, as well as a Nevada County owned lot at Washington and Main streets, call for the doubling of existing spaces.

“Everyone will have a chance to see them and provide feedback on each of them,” Prestwich said of the proposed sites.

City officials will also be open to any other suggestions from the public regarding ways to maximize parking in Nevada City.

The results of Wednesday’s workshop will be sent to the city’s Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council before being finalized.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.