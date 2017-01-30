Nevada City native found his path, and it has left a wake around the world | TheUnion.com

Keenan Allen can remember the exact moment he realized what he wanted to do.

The 34 year old had an epiphany when he knew he wanted to travel the world … and get paid for it.

“My brother and I were traveling around the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily,” Allen said. “One afternoon, we climbed to the top of a volcano on the island of Vulcano. I watched a big, beautiful 150-foot sailboat sail into the bay and drop anchor. They put the dingy in the water and brought guests to shore. And I thought, ‘There’s somebody on that boat getting paid to do what they’re doing.’”

Today’s he’s Captain Keenan Allen. His ascension to that title has involved hard work, sacrifice, and faith.

“If you dream big, work hard and hold your course, life will take you wherever you wish.”Keenan Allen

Birth of a dream

Born and raised in Nevada City, Allen graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2000. He celebrated with a three-month backpacking trip through Europe.

“When I returned home from that trip after seeing that yacht, I shared this wild idea of mine with my friends and family,” Allen said. “Most thought I was crazy, because here I was a small-town guy who didn’t know the first thing about boating, let alone multimillion-dollar mega yachts.”

Before long, he moved to Santa Barbara and enrolled in city college classes focused on meteorology, earth sciences, and oceanography.

“During that time, I started volunteering with anyone who would allow me a chance to learn from them,” said Allen. “In exchange for my time cleaning their boats, they’d teach me the basics of sailing.”

During the next four years, he soaked up knowledge while working on vessels of various sizes. He landed a few paid positions as a mate on day-charter vessels, one a sailboat and the other a power catamaran.

“But it was the same agenda, the same crew,” Allen said. “It wasn’t what I wanted to do. I wanted to see the world, not the same four-hour sail every day.”

His research convinced him that he had to take a risk and leave his beloved West Coast.

“I knew I had to take the plunge and move to Florida, the center of the large yachting industry,” Allen said. “I didn’t know anyone, but I knew that is where you have to be if you want to land a gig on a big boat.”

Coincidentally, within a few days of arriving on the East Coast, Allen was offered a promising job in Seattle. He did a U-turn, following his flexible, go-with-the-flow attitude that has marked his career.

“I left my car and belongings in storage in Florida and headed west,” Allen said, adding with a laugh, “I’ve got storage units everywhere.”

The next level

In January 2008, Allen took a demotion from mate to entry-level deck hand on the 117-foot-long Stampede as it left Seattle for an around-the-world trip.

The expedition yacht accommodates up to eight guests and six crew members. It features four en suite staterooms, a Jacuzzi spa, dedicated gym, and transPacific and transAtlantic capabilities with a range of 6,000 nautical miles at cruising speed of 10 knots.

Over the next three years, Allen developed a close relationship with the yacht’s owner as well as three captains he served under.

“Keenan epitomizes everyone’s vision of what a captain should look like: self confident, tall, handsome, and socially adept,” said retired mariner Phil Parker, one of Allen’s captain mentors from his Florida home. “Add to that a deep set of skills and knowledge about every system on board a vessel. Then couple that with truly remarkable judgment and leadership skills. I know a number of vessel owners, captains and crew who would add their endorsement, and go out of their way to do time under Keenan’s command … utterly dependable.”

The next challenge

When his stint on the Stampede was over, Allen kept moving. He backpacked throughout Northern California and spent six months in Asia.

“While on that trip, one of my captain mentors who was working in Florida contacted me and asked if I’d be interested in a mate engineer’s position,” said Allen.

That job placed Allen as the captain’s “right-hand man” on the 130-foot Stellar, in charge of on-board operating systems.

He continued his quest to see the world while aboard the Stellar for three years, ticking off the Caribbean and Europe. Allen also earned his captain’s license based on his knowledge and more than 540 days at sea.

Back to where it started

Ultimately, the owner of the Stampede — with whom Allen had always kept in touch — reached out to Allen and offered him the job of captain.

“It’s my first command, and I’m honored to work with an owner that I respect. We have a great relationship,” Allen said. “I came full circle and returned to where I started as a deck hand.”

“He’s a terrific young man. He’s conscientious, careful, and responsible. There are people’s lives and a lot of money at stake, so you want someone with those characteristics,” said the Stampede’s owner, who asked to remain anonymous. “When dealing with people, either the crew or people we meet when we go to strange towns, Keenan always makes friends. We have enjoyed working with him for 10 years and hope to do so for some time in the future.”

For the past two years, Allen has guided the Stampede through New England, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, up and down the West Coast, British Columbia and Alaska.

“The full-time staff is me plus four crew members,” said Allen. “I’m always trying to be their mentor in any way that I can. I see a lot of myself in the mates I’ve employed and I get a lot of joy in returning that mentorship.”

While Allen declined to discuss his specific salary, the industry standard for a captain is loosely based on a yacht’s length: the average is $1,000 per year per foot. The crew usually lives onboard, their meal budget covers all the food, and health insurance is included.

The goods & the bads

Although the lifestyle already appears to be a vacation, the crew also receives paid vacation when the yacht is docked. But there have been trade-offs.

“One of the downsides is I’ve missed more birthdays and holidays than I’d care to remember,” Allen said. “It’s one of the sacrifices you make in this business.”

He added that’s it’s a challenge to maintain a relationship with his girlfriend of four years when he’s out at sea, working 16-hour days for months at a time.

He said his next step is enrolling in a maritime training center and upgrading his captain’s license so he can command even larger boats. Allen was home over the holidays as the Stampede began an eight-month, $1.4-million retrofit and upgrade.

Allen said his parents, Sierra Foothills Construction President Keoni Allen and Specialized Travel owner Peg Allen, are two special people who have supported him and enabled him to achieve his dreams.

“I’m blessed with a supportive family that instilled in me the moral that with hard word and dedication, you can have anything you want,” said Allen. “I’m getting paid to see remote, exotic destinations. So far, I’ve seen 40 different countries in the mix.”

Allen, who retains his small-town humility despite his world-wide successes, said the moral of his story is simple:

“If you dream big, work hard and hold your course, life will take you wherever you wish.”

