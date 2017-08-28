Nevada City gas leak: 3 homes evacuated for 2 hours

A late Sunday gas leak in downtown Nevada City led authorities to evacuate three homes for about two hours, police said.

A motorist unfamiliar with the area struck a 1-inch service line around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street, causing the leak. Authorities responded and evacuated the home the gas line served, along with the houses on either side of it, Sgt. Paul Rohde said.

The evacuations affected under 10 people, he added.

PG&E responded to the leak and shut off the gas, Rohde said.