Nevada City food vendor ordinance pushed along | TheUnion.com

The Nevada City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance to regulate mobile food vending during its meeting held Wednesday, but didn’t pass it without some concerns regarding locations and hours of operation.

Councilwoman Reinette Senum, who was in favor of the idea, brought up concerns regarding experiences with a food truck while she was the owner of the now closed Los Mineros Restaurant along Commercial Street.

“With the Fat Belly (food truck), they weren’t supposed to open their window until restaurants closed,” Senum recalled. “They got really aggressive and they were opening three hours before we closed and were parked right around the corner from restaurants.”

Senum went on to explain that the owner of Matteo’s Public restaurant even had to approach the owner of the food truck to complain that they were not supposed to be open until after the local restaurants closed.

“They said we only make $600 a night,” Senum said of the food truck owner’s response. “That’s our profit margin,” Senum told the council, adding that they could feel the lack of business in her restaurant as soon as the food truck opened. “During the regular business hours you will be hurting the restaurants, they swoop in right when you’re going to make your profit.”

Spring Street business owner Rebecca Kaufman thought the ordinance was a fabulous idea.

“I have three 30-something kids and they go places specifically for food trucks,” Kaufman said. “It doesn’t hurt existing businesses because it brings more people.”

She mentioned the possibility of allowing a food truck in the parking spaces of her business.

The ordinance passed on a 5-0 vote.

