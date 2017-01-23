Nevada City Council to hear potential for California Cultural District designation | TheUnion.com

The state of California is ready to unveil its plans for a California Cultural Districts Program and Nevada City looks to be ready to take advantage of the designation, if it chooses to apply and is awarded Cultural District status.

The program, a first for this state, will be awarding 20 applicant cities with the Cultural District designation. The Nevada City City Council will receive an update on the program during Wednesday’s meeting.

Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor will present the program and answer questions about the bill, signed into law in October of 2015, which empowered the California Arts Council to designate areas as state cultural districts.

According to the state’s website, “cultural districts are defined as well recognized, labeled areas of a geographical area in which a high concentration of cultural facilities, creative enterprises, or arts venues serve as the main anchor of attraction.”

Once a cultural district is designated, the law states that, “the council may solicit and receive gifts, donations, bequests, grants of funds, or any other revenues, from public or private sources, and expend those moneys, upon appropriation by the Legislature, for a state-designated cultural district program and for any other purpose it deems necessary to implement this chapter.”

Though the program has yet to be implemented, and Nevada City has yet to decide if it will apply, City Manager Mark Prestwich is already envisioning what a California Cultural District designation could do for the area.

“Hypothetically, if we were to apply, the Miner’s Foundry would be a part of that district,” Prestwich said. “If the Miner’s Foundry needed air conditioning, which it does, that would be a good opportunity to address that.”

“We want to stay ahead of the game,” Prestwich added. “And I think we have some good ideas why Nevada City and this region is a special place that deserves some recognition.”

At least a dozen states currently have a cultural district program, and Prestwich imagines downtown Nevada City, downtown Grass Valley, or parts of both, as being ideal candidates for Cultural District designation.

“A program like this might have a unique sign on the side of the highway, like ‘Nevada City Cultural Arts District’,” Prestwich said, adding that down the road, some funding would be available for the selected districts to help and maintain the character of the area.

The Nevada City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Nevada City Hall, 317 Broad St.

