Nevada City Charter students bake up Cakelandia in peace talks | TheUnion.com

Give peace a chance.

With that in mind, the great people of the Kurkum Alliance — Kurkum, The Republic of Cakelandia and The United Republic of Tarcloc — reached an agreement to avoid war.

That was the task for the Nevada City Charter School leadership students who recently concluded the month-long Kurkum Peace Talks, an educational experiment structured around five groups and the fictional country of Kurkum.

“We all learned how to negotiate, how to talk peacefully without chucking rocks at each other, metaphorically,” sixth grader Cole Crouch said.

On Wednesday, the Nevada County Board of Education recognized the students for their accomplishments at the December meeting.

Principal Brynn Bourke, who teaches leadership, put the project together with no particular direction in mind, and that was exactly the point. She snapped together some gym floor tiles, created a 16-by-16 foot map, handed over the idea to the students and let them go.

“We do everything through simulation,” Bourke said. “I just create a situation and facilitate it and the kids run with it. However it morphs, we never know.”

THE GROUPS

There were five groups involved, with representatives from each handling negotiations. Students were presented with the scenario that kicked off the process:

The government of Kurkum represents the center of the conflict. Kurkum’s leaders know if the country’s eastern regions split and gain independence, there’s great risk to the nation’s economic and political stability.

The separatists represent the eastern region, which is home to a wealth of resources. Eastern Kurkum wants independence and control over its own resources.

The refugees are a group of Kurkum citizens lacking adequate food and water who have created camps along the country’s southern border.

The United Republic of Turcloc, Kurkum’s neighbor to the south, opposes the separatists and is struggling with the number of refugees crossing the border. Representatives of Turcloc support a peaceful resolution, fearing the growing conflict could awaken extremists in their own country.

An unnamed country, Kurkum’s northern neighbor and adversary for decades, has created great enterprise from smuggling. It supports the separatists because regional instability is in its best interests.

THE EARLY PROCESS

After students drew from a “fate bag” that determined who they’d represent, each gathered in groups and developed pre-peace talk strategies on how to gain power.

From there they grabbed some recycled items and built a freestanding structure that fit within their designated taped-off area and represented their group. If any group’s structure collapsed, it had to rebuild before re-entering the game.

From there they played a modified version of capture the flag, where groups could kidnap members of other groups and bolster their own representation. The refugees dominated on the first day, kidnapping all but two students from the other groups while gaining control of all five flags. Their success earned them points, which translated to money, resources and power in negotiations.

The refugees began the first day with 50 points and finished with 1,550, double both the Kurkum government and the separatists. “Within an hour and a half, we were the most powerful group in the territory,” seventh grader Devin Barfield said.

MORALITY CHECK

The refugees used a strategy of, when kidnapped, leaving themselves vulnerable to a counter kidnapping to return to the group. Seventh grader Isabella Crouch, who represented the separatists, worried this might be considered cheating.

“When we got captured, we actually tried to participate (for) the other team,” she said. “We thought what they were doing was cheating. We weren’t sure about it … It was confusing.”

The situation created a larger lesson in morality and ethics.

“(Isabella) brought up a good point of, what is ethical leadership?” Bourke said. “Sometimes you do things and you make ethical decisions and you still lose. So it was really cool to see both sides. On one hand, their loyalty to each other could have been seen as cheating to some people. On the other hand, instead of adopting that policy of, ‘It works for them and we want to win,’ they said, ‘No, we’re going to play by the rules.’”

NEGOTIATIONS

Each group was asked to determine their current views on the situation, decide whether or not the conflict should be resolved, and what compromises were necessary to reach a peaceful solution. They spent two weeks deliberating and negotiating.

The power of their early domination went to the heads of the refugees, who went into discussions threatening to attack any faction that didn’t give them exactly what they wanted.

“We said we wanted peace and if we didn’t get peace we’d attack everyone,” seventh grader Reyn Smith said. “At the time it sounded like the right idea.” Following the first round of negotiations, there was no agreement.

But through the process, the students learned about compromise. Alliances were formed and deals were made.

“In the first round, we were all just thinking about what we wanted,” said sixth grader Autumn Stirling, a refugee. “By the second round, we figured out we weren’t all going to get what we wanted and we were going to have to compromise.”

RESOLUTION, BIRTH OF CAKELANDIA

When the peace agreement was drafted, the separatists got what they wanted when they were granted political and economic freedom. Eastern Kurkum became the independent nation Cakelandia. In return, Cakelandia granted 7 percent of its natural resources to Kurkum and another 7 percent to Tarcloc, thereby establishing the Kurkum Alliance.

“Tarcloc made out,” Bourke said, laughing. “Everybody just gave them money to keep the peace.”

The refugees got what they wanted, for the most part. Originally, they sought one-half of Kurkum’s land. In the final deal, the refugees were granted 33 percent of the land, which remains under the Kurkum government’s oversight.

The northern country retained its alliance with the refugees, establishing the Refugee League, while receiving an award of 4 percent of Kurkum’s monetary holdings and 2 percent of Cakelandia’s holdings.

