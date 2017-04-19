Need for more information leads to delay of Dollar General report (Interactive map) | TheUnion.com

The need for more information has delayed the release of an environmental impact report for three proposed Dollar General stores in Nevada County.

The creation of computer-generated visuals for the store sites, along with the need for a revised traffic study, led to the delay and a cost increase of almost $25,000 to the report. The entire cost — $175,886 — will be paid by Dollar General, said Tyler Barrington, principal planner with the county.

"At this point, it did delay the release of the final EIR," Barrington said of the environmental report.

Barrington declined to estimate the final report's release date, though he anticipates public comment on that report would occur this year.

There's no date set for the county Planning Commission vote on whether to approve the Dollar General stores.

The environmental document is an essential part of the process to bring three Dollar General stores to the county. If approved by the Planning Commission, the project would put stores at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway.

The stores can be approved individually or as a group. The project has several hurdles to jump before it becomes a reality.

Aesthetic and land-use issues at the Alta Sierra and Rough and Ready sites require specific action from the Planning Commission — what's called a statement of overriding consideration. Findings of fact under the California Environmental Quality Act also must occur.

Michael Baker International, the company writing the environmental report, will craft both the statement and findings of fact. Both of those are included with the final environmental report. County officials will review and finalize them before public release.

"At that time, we'll schedule public hearings," Barrington said.

