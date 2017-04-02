National Library Week to be celebrated in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

National Library Week (April 10-15) is all about getting into the library and out in your community this year.

The celebration begins early with the launch of a Storywalk in downtown Nevada City. Read the award-winning picture book "The Last Stop on Market Street," written by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Christian Robinson as you stroll through Nevada City's downtown. Pages of the book will be posted in participating businesses' windows. Start the 0.7 mile long Storywalk at Harmony Books at 130 Main St., Nevada City and end it at the Doris Foley Historical Library. Each page will have information on where to find the next page and will be up between April 1-14.

Join Youth Librarian Lisa Nowlain for a pop-up library at the Winter Market at the Plaza on Union Street on from 9 a.m.-noon today for a fun launch with crafts. Bring socks to donate to people experiencing homelessness, and they will get a chance to win a copy of the book of their own.

Celebration of the Storywalk continues with a special Bus Storytime in collaboration with Gold Country Stage on April 11 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. It's currently a full program, but families can register for the waitlist online at http://bit.ly/2mWMvEA to hop on a bus and sing songs, read books, and party "library style" as the bus drives around town.

Library Bingo: April 1-15

People of all ages can celebrate National Library Week by picking up a copy of the Library Bingo page at any of our branches. Bingo squares will include "Visit a local gallery or museum," "Watch a film in another language," and "Read a graphic novel." Anyone who completes the Bingo card by April 15 can pick up a packet of local wildflower seeds, and will be entered into a grand prize raffle, with prizes ranging from movie tickets from Sierra Cinemas to an iPod Shuffle. Winners will be announced the following week.

Bookface Contest: April 9-15

The Bookface Contest, where participants creatively photograph themselves with a book cover over their faces, will also be held during National Library Week. Photographers who tag their bookface with #nevadacountylibrary on Instagram or post their photo on the Facebook page @nevadacountylibrary between April 9 and 15 will be entered into a prize drawing, and winners will be announced on April 25.

For more information about Library Week programming, contact Lisa Nowlain at Lisa.nowlain@co.nevada.ca.us, 530-265-1541, or Crystal Miles at crystal.miles@co.nevada.ca.us or 530-470-2692.

Source: Nevada County Library