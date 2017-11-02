Murder suspect Robert Steuber refuses to go to court

A judge on Thursday in the Nevada County murder case of Robert Steuber postponed the case until next week, as Steuber again refused to appear in court that morning.

Attorneys had anticipated discussing a mental evaluation completed recently on Steuber, whose case was shelved after a judge ruled him incompetent and ordered an evaluation. Two reports are now available, though on Thursday Judge Robert Tice-Raskin expressed concern about Steuber's right to appear in court.

"He reports significant pain when lifted in and out of the wheelchair," said Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis, explaining the absence of her 82-year-old client. "He declined transport a few times."

Steuber also has refused to meet with her at the jail, she added.

Zuromskis said she hasn't spoken to Steuber about the possibility of waiving his right to appear in court. The judge then postponed the case until Tuesday.

Steuber is accused in the fatal July shooting of Sandra Lebarron, who lived with him at their Penn Valley home. Authorities claim Steuber argued with the 67-year-old Lebarron, left to retrieve a gun and then returned to shoot her.

Held without bond, Steuber remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.