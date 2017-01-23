Murder suspect Jason Schuller waives trial deadline | TheUnion.com

Jason Schuller, accused in the March 20 shooting death of William Tackett, waived on Monday a 60-day time limit for trial, effectively extending his case an unknown amount of time.

Schuller, 35, appeared in Nevada County Superior Court for arraignment. He waived a formal reading of his accusations and pleaded not guilty.

Accused of shooting the 67-year-old Tackett in the head before setting his body on fire, Schuller initially faced charges of murder and reckless evasion of a peace officer. Court documents filed last month now show Schuller faces only a murder charge.

Prosecutors couldn’t be reached for comment.

Authorities say Schuller, who lived intermittently with Tackett, shot his victim at his Banner View Drive home in Grass Valley. Tackett’s daughter, who lived in an apartment upstairs from her father, has said that a neighbor discovered the fire around the time she heard Schuller’s car leaving the home.

Heather Tackett said she found the oven doors open and the burners on in her father’s home. She spotted her father’s body once some smoke cleared. A doctor has testified that William Tackett likely was dead when he was set on fire.

Schuller, who led authorities on a three-county chase, was caught early the next day in Sacramento.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.