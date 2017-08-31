Murder charge dropped against Desiree Hayden; judge imposes $60K bond

A Nevada County judge on Thursday reduced Desiree Hayden's bond to $60,000 after prosecutors dropped a murder charge against her.

Hayden, 37, has been incarcerated since late June in connection with the death of her ex-husband Brian Sharp, 44. Initially held without bond, Hayden now has the chance to make bail after prosecutors on Thursday filed a new complaint against her without a murder charge.

Court records state that on June 25 Hayden assaulted Sharp with a drill. She also is accused of assaulting one of her children and her mother.

The new complaint against Hayden accuses her of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, corporal injury to a child's parent and corporal injury to a child. She also faces a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Authorities say that Sharp died after Hayden assaulted him, which led to the murder accusation. An autopsy report, however, revealed methamphetamine in Sharp's system. He also had a heart condition. Prosecutors said Wednesday they'd dismiss the murder charge.

Defense attorney D. Laurence Montgomery, who represents Hayden, argued Thursday to retired Judge John Darlington that his client should be released on her own recognizance.

"It seems to be that we're dealing with domestic violence charges, albeit felonies," Montgomery said.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said the new charges warranted a bond of $105,000.

"She did flee out of the state shortly afterward and had to be extradited out of the state of Nevada," the prosecutor said.

Montgomery countered by saying his client's spouse lives in Reno, which is where authorities said they found Hayden the day following Sharp's death.

The judge then set Hayden's bond at $60,000.

