Multi-county car chase begins in Nevada County, ends in Sacramento with 2 arrests | TheUnion.com

Authorities on Tuesday arrested two of three suspects linked to a Grass Valley robbery after a car chase led several law enforcement agencies to Sacramento, where a multi-block search led to their capture.

Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, and James Edwin Sandoval III, 32, both of Hayward, are linked by police to the Monday robbery of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop and the Tuesday theft of a box truck that, once spotted, led to the chase that ended in Sacramento, police said.

Joseph Sandoval will face charges of vehicle theft and felony evading an officer. He also has an outstanding warrant on a burglary accusation out of Palo Alto, Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson said.

James Sandoval, bitten by a police dog during his capture, will face charges of armed robbery, vehicle theft and felony evading an officer. He also faces a probation violation out of Alameda County, authorities said.

According to Johnson, Tuesday’s car chase stemmed from a report of a stolen box-truck taken that morning from a Springhill Drive business. A detective around noon then saw the smoke shop robbery suspects, pictured in surveillance footage, in that box-truck leaving a McKnight Way gas station.

Officers tried to stop the truck, which fled west on Highway 20, Johnson states in a release.

The California Highway Patrol joined Grass Valley police as they chased the suspects to Marysville. A collision at E and Third streets damaged some property, but didn’t stop the suspects from turning onto Highway 70 toward Sacramento, CHP said.

Dispatchers reported the stolen truck reaching speeds of 75 and 80 mph. The vehicle drove against oncoming vehicles a handful of times as it headed south on Highways 70 and 99, reports state.

Around 1:30 p.m. the suspects exited at Truxel Road. They then jumped from the moving vehicle, escaping on foot near Truxel and San Juan roads, south of Interstate 80, authorities said.

Police then formed a perimeter around the area. Aircraft circled above as officers with trained dogs searched several blocks.

Officers took the two Sandovals into custody by 2:45 p.m.

An officer using a dog caught James Sandoval with a “bite and hold” maneuver, requiring a stop at Sacramento-area hospital. Sacramento police caught Joseph Sandoval, authorities said.

