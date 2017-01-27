Mr. B’s Little Learners offers new child care option in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

A day at Mister B’s Little Learners is typical of a day care facility.

Mister B, Jared Brautigam, starts with circle time, where everyone sits in a circle and takes part in learning and sharing exercises. The day moves on to include things like free play, snacks, outside play (when weather permits), lunch, story time, rest time and one-on-one discovery time.

There’s only one thing holding Brautigam back from the type of day care he aspires to host: He doesn’t have any clients. It’s just him and his soon-to-be 2-year-old son Jett.

“Basically I run this like it’s a day care, but it’s just him,” Brautigam said.

The former charter school teacher and administrator, and a four-year Air Force veteran, moved to Nevada City from Tuscon, Arizona, last April. After moving, he did data entry in the pricing department for BriarPatch Co-op. Brautigam said he realized paying close to $1,000 dollars a month for child care — nearly half of his take home pay — didn’t make much sense.

So in November he got his child care license and hung out his shingle, converting the 500-square-foot studio in the house he and wife Nge purchased last year on New Rome Road in Nevada City into a day care facility.

Since then there’s been a lot of frustration. He’s spent about $2,500 on furniture, licensing costs and various materials. He’s registered with Sierra Nevada Children’s Services, created a web page and Facebook page, handed out business cards and sent out mailers to families with children younger than 5.

Nothing.

“I’ve had two people visit,” he said. “They seemed like they were into it and they were probably going to come, but they never called back. Other than that, I’ve had maybe two other phone calls.”

Brautigam believes his struggles getting his day care off the ground are due, at least in part, to his gender.

“That’s the one major thing I think that’s keeping people from coming here, aside from maybe the location,” he said. “It’s a little far, but I know there’s all kinds of families out here.”

Brautigam said he contacted one potential client referred by his grandmother who made it clear they didn’t want a man caring for their daughter.

“They decided not to come here because I’m a man,” he said. “The husband said, ‘No, I don’t really want to do that.’ I think there is a lot of prejudice. Coming into it I knew I was going to face some difficulty because I’m a man in child care.”

Both Jared and Nge Brautigam say potential clients are missing out on a quality day care opportunity.

“He takes really good care of Jett,” Nge Brautigam said. “He knows how to sing with him, how to play with him. He’s taught him a lot of things that I’m not there to teach him.”

Jared Brautigam pointed out he’s been involved with kids most of his adult life. In college, he worked his way up to site administrator of an after-school elementary school program.

“I think a lot of day care places, at least the smaller ones, focus on babysitting,“ he said. “I offer more than that. I have a research-based curriculum designed for 3-, 4-, 5-year-olds, but there are things you can do to adjust it for younger kids … I’m not just watching the kids, I’m teaching them and helping them grow.”

Interested parents can contact Mr. B’s Little Learners at 520-247-0863.

