More wet weather, snow on the way to Nevada County, Northern California | TheUnion.com

For those enjoying a few days of sun and warmer temperatures, the party’s over.

Two systems are expected to come rolling through the area, the first starting today and the second gearing up on Friday.

Starting today, snow levels are expected to drop to between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Above those marks as much as one to two feet of new snow is expected. In the areas of the foothills that will get rain, somewhere between an inch and two and a half inches are expected. A half inch to an inch and a half are slated for the valley.

Along with the rain, wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

After a short break Thursday evening, the area is expected to be hit once again on Friday heading into Saturday. Similar precipitation numbers are expected, but this storm may bring snow levels down as low as 2,000 feet.

Again, wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

And in case that isn’t enough, a third system looks to hit the area on Sunday and last into Monday. Although it’s a little early, that storm is shaping up to be even wetter than the first two systems.

Even though the first two storms don’t expect to pack the same punch as storms that caused flooding across Northern California and closed interstates and highways in the Sierra, the National Weather Service said in a release that soils are still saturated and rivers and streams are still running high. Localized flooding could still be a concern.