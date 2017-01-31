More rain and high wind on the way to Western Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Four to five inches of rain and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour have been forecasted for the Grass Valley region tonight through Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to warn folks for the possibility of downed limbs, trees, and power lines.

“Since the ground is still decently saturated from rain over the past month, there is always concern with falling trees,” National Weather Service intern Hannah Chandler said Tuesday.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 35 miles per hour on Wednesday night and up to 40 miles per hour on Thursday night.

Over 600 PG&E customers in Grass Valley were without power in early January when high winds toppled trees into houses and power poles. Small streams and creeks, such as Deer Creek and Wolf Creek, are expected to rise but aren’t expected to cause any flooding.

“The system we have coming in would be sort of your typical system for the Sierra and nothing like the bigger storms from the first part of January,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said.

Grass Valley saw 25.93 inches of rain for the month of January, a little more than three inches shy of the 1909 record of 29.10 inches for the month of January.

Since the beginning of the National Weather Service rain season on Oct. 1, 52.57 inches of rain has fallen compared to the same time last year when 33.78 inches were noted. Nevada Irrigation District reservoirs are sitting at 244,758 acre feet and 92 percent of capacity, 149 percent of average for this time of year.

“The reason (reservoirs are not full) is that we are still in the middle of winter and we can’t let them fill all the way up because we have to leave the flood gates open for potential flooding,” NID Operations Manager Armon “Chip” Close said.

NID reservoirs at the same time last year sat at 169,653 acre feet, or 97 percent of average.

Rain gauges at 4,000-foot elevation, at Bowman Lake 30 miles east of Grass Valley, recorded 74.91 inches of precipitation for the NID water year beginning July 1. That’s 214 percent of normal.

Snow levels Wednesday night through Saturday are expected to be above 6,000 feet in elevation, and may drop to above 5,500 feet by Thursday night.

“There will be quite a bit of snow above 5,000 to 6,000 feet,” Shoemaker said. “It will slow down some of the water. We’re not expecting snow melt to add to the runoff.”

Requests to speak with PG&E officials were not returned as of press time.

