Miss California visits former school in Penn Valley urging kids to, ‘Dude, Be Nice’

Special to the Union

Miss California Jillian Smith visited her alma mater, Williams Ranch School, Tuesday morning in Penn Valley. Smith, who grew up in the Grass Valley area, chatted with students of her former teacher, Darla Draper, and passed out "Dude, Be Nice" stickers, part of Smith's community project. For more information on the project, go to dudebenice.com.

