Mental evaluation for murder suspect Robert Steuber not ready; case to return to court in 2 weeks

A psychiatric evaluation remains pending for Robert Steuber — a delay that on Thursday led attorneys to postpone his murder case two weeks.

Steuber, 82, was scheduled to have his case heard in Nevada County Superior Court. However, a doctor appointed to perform an evaluation on Steuber hasn't yet submitted his report, necessitating a delay until Nov. 2.

The need for a report stems from a judge's decision last month that Steuber is incompetent and requires an evaluation to determine when he might understand the accusations against him.

Steuber, who didn't appear Thursday before visiting judge Jane York Punneo, refused that morning to go to the Nevada County Courthouse, attorneys said.

Held without bond, Steuber is accused of shooting Sandra Lebarron in July at their Penn Valley home during an argument. In a wheelchair, Steuber left the argument, retrieved a gun and returned to Lebarron before fatally shooting her, authorities have said.

