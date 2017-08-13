Meeting set to discuss one-lane Edwards Crossing Bridge north of Nevada City | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Department of Public Works will host a town hall meeting on Aug. 30 for the Edwards Crossing Bridge Project.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, located on the first floor of the Eric W. Rood Administrative Center at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

The one-lane bridge over the South Yuba River at Edwards Crossing is categorized as structurally deficient and is load restricted, affecting emergency response and accessibility at the bridge.

Given the bridge's condition, Caltrans has approved grant funding for a feasibility study to investigate various rehabilitation or replacement options. The feasibility study is complete, and public works is soliciting public input on the project alternatives before moving forward with project design and construction.

The bridge rehabilitation alternative includes strengthening the existing bridge to allow additional vehicle loads, cleaning and repainting the bridge, replacing the bridge deck and railing, making improvements to the bridge approaches, and improving erosion issues at the abutments.

The bridge replacement option includes the construction of a new two-lane bridge, improves the alignment and approaches, and resolves current erosion issues. More information as well as project updates are available at: http://dokkenbridges.com/nevada-county/edwards-crossing.html.

After determining the project type, the county will prepare an environmental analysis of the project for release in summer 2018. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2020.

The Town Hall meeting will include a presentation by county staff. Following the presentation, residents and interested parties will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice support or concerns about the project alternatives. This feedback will assist public works in determining a preferred alternative moving forward.

For more info, call Joshua Pack at 530-265-1411 or email Joshua.Pack@co.nevada.ca.us.

Source: Nevada County Department of Public Works