Medication event aims to keep kids, water safe | TheUnion.com

One out of 10 Americans is prescribed five or more medications on a regular basis, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Unfortunately, as many as one third of prescribed medications are left unused or are expired.

Unused or expired medications are a public health concern. In the past, many people would flush unused medication down the toilet, dropping possible contaminants into the water supply and risking harm to fish, wildlife and the environment.

But leaving unused medications in your home presents other potential problems.

Seven of the 10 drugs most commonly abused by teenagers are prescription medications.

Often teens need to look no further than their home or a friend's home to find these drugs.

Unused or expired medications can also be accidentally ingested by children or misused by seniors.

The FDA says community-based drug "take-back" programs offer the best option for disposing of unneeded medication.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Grass Valley Police, Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County and Nevada Public Health are joining forces to give community members a safe, easy way to dispose of medication.

The agencies are hosting Medication Take-Back Day on April 29 with the goal of keeping unused medications away from children and teens in the community while also keeping our water safe and drug-free.

The event is free and anonymous. Among the accepted items are prescription medications (with personal info marked out); over-the-counter medications; and veterinary medications.

Unacceptable items include sharps or lancets; medical waste; aerosols or hydrogen peroxide; and illicit drugs, including marijuana.

For additional advice on how to properly dispose of specific medications, talk to your pharmacist.