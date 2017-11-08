Medicare participants have chance to change coverage

Medicare's Annual Enrollment period this year has a helpful wrinkle — many folks who thought they were "stuck" with no choices have a rare chance to change or improve their coverage.

Local insurance agents will offer two free public meetings explaining this — and everything else about Medicare — at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, lasting a bit over an hour, at Margarita's restaurant, 988 Plaza Drive. Free drinks and snacks will be offered, and there's no pressure to sign up though sales people will be on hand.

The local agents will cover timelines for signing up for all categories of Medicare-related insurance, with details on several types of coverage, at different price levels.

For questions, or to arrange another time to meet, please call David Unterman at 272-4650 or Grayson Davenport at 575-7099. David@Bestpolicyhealth.com or Grayson@Bestpolicyhealth.com are emails.