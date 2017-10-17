Mediation training offered by Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County

Tickets: Regular Registration $325; group discounts and limited scholarships are also available. Registration includes lunch and snacks. Register online at resolveconflicts.org or call 530-477-6517 for further information.

Are you a good listener? Want to improve your negotiation skills? The opportunity is now available to become a certified mediator.

Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County is set to hold a three-day beginning mediation training.

During this 25-hour basic mediation skills training, participants will learn how to convene and open a mediation, facilitate communication, encourage problem solving, balance neutrality and fairness, and more. Participants will discover effective ways to settle differences and mediate disputes across a variety of contexts. This program will provide participants with core mediation skills and training, along with hands-on experience as a mediator in a variety of simulations.

For over 20 years, the Conflict Resolution Center has worked with the residents, businesses and organizations of Nevada County to find common ground. Conflict Resolution Center is a nonprofit provider of conflict resolution and mediation training. Conflict Resolution Center mediates for the civil and small claims courts of Nevada County as well as private mediation with a sliding scale fee.

Litigate disputes are expensive. Statistics have proven mediation resolves more disputes in less time for less money. Trained mediators help the disputants as neutral third parties by facilitating communication and resolving disputes whereby the disputants can craft their own agreement.

Regular registration is $325; group discounts and limited scholarships are also available. Registration includes lunch and snacks.

Register online at resolveconflicts.org or call for further information.

Source: Conflict Resolution Center of Nevada County