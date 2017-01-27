Media Maker Residency in Nevada City to focus on different types of media | TheUnion.com

Who: Facilitators include Dewey Schott, a coach for 16 years, Karin Chien, a four-time Independent Spirit Award nominee and Jenni Matz, an award-winning filmmaker among many others.

The Nevada City Film Festival is aiming to unite aspiring and established filmmakers, writers and media creators with its four day Media Maker Residency.

Running Feb. 2-7, the residency will be held at festival headquarters in Nevada City.

“We are looking for media makers from all over the country to participate,” said Festival Director Jesse Locks. “We wanted to expand it beyond the typical filmmaker and open it up to other types of media — video game, interactive, (virtual reality), large scale installation pieces — plus make it open to (non-governmental organizations) that are looking to use media to share their organization’s story.”

The program is a first for the festival, with the idea being that the residency will help spark self-discovery, create lasting connections through community building and bring projects to fruition.

Locks says she was inspired to create the residency after attending the National Alliance for Media Arts and Culture Leadership Institute.

“I liken it to a career ‘ah-ha’ moment,” she said. “It was a transformative experience … learning from the other facilitators and attendees. It was a peer group that was and has continued to be incredibly supportive and a source of inspiration. I wanted others to have a similar experience.”

One of the co-leaders of the leadership training, Dewey Schott, has been brought on as a primary facilitator for the media maker residency. Having previously served as the senior manager of leadership services for 14 years, Schott has also served as a personal coach for 16 years. His experience working with artists, teachers, activists and more has given him a unique perspective that this residency can benefit from, he says.

“This residency is a blend of skills building with personal development,” said Schott. “What I bring into the mix, as a coach and as someone who has done a fair amount of leadership training in an arts organization context, is that personal development aspect.”

“What we’ll be doing is bringing these makers who are really poised for a breakthrough in their creative life and having them identify and get in touch with their personal values and guiding principles of their life. We’re going to ask them how they can organize their creative life around what’s deeply important to them, as opposed to what’s deeply important to other people.”

Schott will be joined by award-winning producer Karin Chien, as well as filmmakers Jenni Matz and Doug Bertran. Special guests will include editor Curtis Grout, producer and production manager Louise Lovegrove, and Anne Moore, who is known for her producer credits on Fahrenheit: 9/11, Sicko and Capitalism: A Love Story.

Attendees will be able to participate in workshops, writing sessions and leadership building exercises during each day. In the evening, special screenings and guest artist presentations will be shown. Group dinners will feature local farm-to-table cuisine, craft beer and foothill vintners.

The local angle doesn’t just stop at the dinner table, however. Using the location as an additional facilitator and teacher is another of the core ideas of the program.

“It’s important to us that there is some kind of cultural exchange between the visiting media makers and our hometown, which is why we’ve added hikes with local history, dinners with food and wine tastings,” said Locks. “We’ve also called upon our local filmmaking community who, even though they live here in Nevada County, work in Hollywood or independent cinema and have a wealth of knowledge to share … in their profession.”

As this is the inaugural effort, Schott said they’ll be experimenting and trying out different approaches to see what works for the residency. The ultimate goal will remain the same, however.

“My hope is that they’ll have creative breakthroughs, a stronger sense of who they are as a person and artist, a stronger commitment to the impact they want to have on the world, and a network of people who know them deeply and care about their vision that they can lean on,” Schott said.

To register, visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com. For more information, email Jesse Locks at jesse@nevadacityfilmfestival.com or call (916) 548-7716.