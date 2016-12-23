Meals on Wheels gets boost from Plan It Solar | TheUnion.com

The work was completed with methodical, assembly-line efficiency, but the end-result was intensely personal and compassionate.

Dozens of employees and friends of Plan It Solar, Inc. spent their annual Christmas party assembling special Christmas deliveries for more than 50 Nevada County Meals on Wheels clients.

“I don’t like traditional company Christmas parties,” explained Gil Mathew, chief executive officer of Plan It Solar. “We wanted to have an activity, and the needs of the Meals on Wheels program came up. We loved the idea, and it gave our party a purpose and a mission.”

Mathew and a few other Secret Santas also raised $2,000 in donations for Meals on Wheels.

About 170 Meals on Wheels clients receive regular deliveries during the week, on weekends, or both. Of those, 52 signed up for the additional Christmas meal delivery.

“It’s very likely the clients who signed up will be by themselves and without a special meal to brighten up their Christmas,” said Nicole Grimes, Gold Country Community Services executive assistant and one of the staff members who oversees Meals on Wheels. “Many might not have anything to eat. This lets them know someone is thinking of them and wants them to have an enjoyable meal as well.”

The $2,000 donation to Meals on Wheels will help the program with its chronic budget deficit.

“We serve 170 meals each day, but we have a budget that only funds 135 of those meals. We’ll use the $2,000 to help bridge the gap,” said Gold Country Community Services Executive Director Sandy “Jake” Jacobson. “The number of seniors just keeps growing, and it’s too hard to say ‘no’ to anyone.”

This is the fourth year Grass Valley-based Plan It Solar has used its Christmas party as a celebration to help Meals on Wheels. First, hand-cut snowflakes were created to decorate bright gold gift bags. Encouraging sentiments and holiday wishes were written on each bag, and then the bags were filled with goodies. Plan It Solar purchased more than $500 worth of food, such as chicken pot pies, juice, snacks, candy, fresh and packaged fruit, and baked goods.

Plan It Solar employee Kevin Krulikowski said he likes using the company Christmas party to help others.

“I really enjoy it. We get together as a group and give back to the community, especially people in need,” said Krulikowski.

To find out more about the Meals on Wheels program or to donate, call 530-273-4961.

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.