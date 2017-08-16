Meadow Fire burns near Lake Spaulding
August 16, 2017
A lightning strike off of Rucker Lake Road was likely the cause of a 1/4 acre fire that burned heavy timber on the side of a hill near Lake Spaulding Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in at 3:09 p.m. with reports of the fire burning at a moderate rate of speed. By 4:45 p.m. firefighters had the forward progress stopped and had begun to place hose lays around the fire according to Tahoe National Forest PIO Michael Woodbridge.
The fire, named the Meadow Fire, originated about 1/4 mile off of Rucker Lake Road, just north of Fuller Lake.
The Washington Ridge hand crew was on the scene along with two Cal Fire engines, area water tenders, and a helitack crew.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- John Richard Green sentenced to over 200 years on molestation charges in Nevada County Superior Court
- 2 Colfax schools locked down after car vehicle suspect flees; suspect remains at large
- Pump Spill in Lake Wildwood
- ‘Know your neighborhood criminal’: Grass Valley man uses social media to identify ‘repeat offenders’
- Housing crisis hits deep: Nevada County family struggles to find a place to live