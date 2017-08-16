Meadow Fire burns near Lake Spaulding

A lightning strike off of Rucker Lake Road was likely the cause of a 1/4 acre fire that burned heavy timber on the side of a hill near Lake Spaulding Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:09 p.m. with reports of the fire burning at a moderate rate of speed. By 4:45 p.m. firefighters had the forward progress stopped and had begun to place hose lays around the fire according to Tahoe National Forest PIO Michael Woodbridge.

The fire, named the Meadow Fire, originated about 1/4 mile off of Rucker Lake Road, just north of Fuller Lake.

The Washington Ridge hand crew was on the scene along with two Cal Fire engines, area water tenders, and a helitack crew.