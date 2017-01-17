Marijuana sought in pair of Nevada County home invasions | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has identified cannabis as a unifying factor behind the motives of two home invasions.

The first was Friday morning in Penn Valley and the second an attempted home invasion Saturday morning east of North San Juan.

“At this point based on similarities, we believe that they are related,” Sheriff Keith Royal said Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, two men allegedly broke into a home on the 17000 block of Black Forest Road in Penn Valley and woke the residents, stating they were federal agents before they bound and tied the residents for an hour and a half.

Royal said the suspects demanded to know where guns and money were kept before rummaging through the residence. The suspects later fled the scene in the victim’s gray 2013 Dodge Ram pickup with three pounds of processed cannabis, cellular phones, and other devices.

The two suspects were identified as white adult males approximately 30 years of age.

A third suspect was seen standing outside the house, according to Royal. All three were described as wearing black ski masks with black gloves and black handguns.

Sheriff’s deputies used the cooperation of the victim’s cellular service provider to identify the Vacaville area as the location where the phones were taken.

The victim’s stolen pickup was later found unoccupied at the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Penn Valley Drive and was returned to its owner.

The second incident occurred at 12:27 a.m. Saturday morning on the 18000 block of Backwoods Road, east of North San Juan. It was reported the incident also involved three males, all seen wearing ski masks and black hoodies. Two were identified as white males, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches with skinny builds with two black pistols.

Upon arriving to the victim’s property, the suspects allegedly ordered an adult son to the ground where his hands were zip tied. Then the second victim came out of the house armed with a handgun before the suspect tried unsuccessfully to force him to the ground.

Two gunshots were fired by the suspects and the victim’s dog was grazed by a gunshot.

The second victim returned fire and went back into the home to retrieve another weapon as the suspects backed out of the victim’s driveway with the two parties exchanging gunfire.

Sheriff Royal believed that the suspects were targeting the Backwoods Road incident due to a cannabis grow operation.

“Nowadays it’s easy to go to Google Earth where you can see the green houses and you can see the grow sites,” Royal said. “If they’re growing, others are going to find out and they become potential targets.”

Royal went on to explain that if it were Nevada County Sheriff’s conducting an arrest or attempting to make contact with a property owner, that at least one law enforcement representative will be uniformed and at least one marked vehicle will be on scene.

“Every year it seems like we get cases like that as well as surrounding communities or counties,” Royal said. “For me it’s unusual. We don’t normally see these this time of year. It’s late in the season when the harvest is in.”

No arrests have been made regarding the incidents and the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re trying to tie things together,” Royal said. “At this point we need more to go on and are looking up more background information and working with other jurisdictions. If you see anyone in all black, give us call. If you see something that doesn’t belong, give us a call.”

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and if seen, stop, use extreme caution and notify the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

