Marijuana experts discuss future of cannabis in California | TheUnion.com

SACRAMENTO — A problem recreational cannabis users could find come next year, at least at first, is a marketplace with a product backlog.

Gabriel Garcia, a Sacramento attorney whose firm specializes in cannabis law, posed that scenario at a Wednesday forum hosted in the state’s capital.

According to Garcia, Proposition 64 requires that cannabis receive testing before reaching the market. If there aren’t enough testing facilities, cannabis can’t reach the market in a timely manner, Garcia surmised.

Garcia was one of six panelists at the “Policy and a Pint: Pot is Legal, So Now What?” forum held in downtown Sacramento.

The panelists fielded questions about Prop 64, which in November legalized adult recreational cannabis use.

California adults can now legally possess, use and give away marijuana, but they can’t yet buy it. Legal purchases won’t exist until at least 2018, the state’s deadline to have a regulatory framework in place.

“We are going to meet the deadline,” said Lori Ajax, chief of the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation. “I’m very determined.”

According to Ajax, the state must create protocols for transporting cannabis and licensing fees. She can draw from the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act, enacted in late 2015, for some of those regulations. Others could come from other states that have legalized marijuana, though Ajax noted that California must find a model that works for it.

“This is a huge state,” she said.

Prop 64 proponents have estimated legal pot could generate $1 billion in annual state tax revenues. Jay Schenirer, a Sacramento councilman, estimated that his city could generate $18 million to $20 million a year.

Andrea Unsworth, founder of an Oakland dispensary, said existing cannabis businesses will have an advantage at navigating local and state bureaucracies. They already pay taxes and have tackled community concerns.

Hezekiah Allen, executive director of the California Growers Association, opposed Prop 64. Now that it’s passed, he wants to work with the law.

Allen lamented certain aspects of Prop 64. The medical marijuana regulations, segmented aspects of the industry, dividing manufacturers from growers, for example.

“Sixty-four is better for making folks rich,” Allen said.

Nate Bradley, executive director of the California Cannabis Industry Association, predicted that many people would invest in cannabis and some of them would likely lose that investment. He likened it to the internet bubble of the late 1990s, which resulted in some off-the-wall websites.

“You saw ‘eggstoyourdoor.com’ pop up,” Bradley quipped.

Bradley said his group works mostly with medical cannabis groups, though it would include recreational as that industry develops in the state.

He advised people interested in cannabis to become involved in their local government. Cities and counties can ban commercial grows and dispensaries by refusing to issue them licenses.

If a community wants to change their local government’s views, they must act, Bradley said.

“Start getting involved,” he added.

