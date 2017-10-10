Marijuana community advisory group meeting in Grass Valley postponed due to fires and evacuations

The eighth and possibly final marijuana community advisory group meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was postponed because of the multiple fires in the area.

The meeting is now scheduled for Oct. 24 at the originally scheduled place and time: 2 p.m. at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Drive in Grass Valley.

"Because multiple members of the CAG have been impacted by evacuations along with the public, we are opting to reschedule the (eighth) meeting," wrote Nevada County Community Development Agency Director Sean Powers in an email.