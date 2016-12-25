Marc Cuniberti: Trump rally for real — at least for now | TheUnion.com

Mom and Pop conservative investors may have received a nasty pre-Christmas present in the form of lower portfolio balances. Although premarket indicators of market direction looked horrific on election night, the market took off the morning of Nov. 9 and has barely missed an upbeat. The most commonly watched indicator, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, climbed steadily over 19,000 for the first time ever and closed out the month there. This month end close is a significant indicator to some technical analysts and indeed an obvious indicator to many that the Trump rally, at least for now, is for real.

Not all stocks rose in value, however, as is the case with market rallies, and a handful of sectors reacted in the opposite direction. Some sectors fell with relatively shocking speed and percentage. Technology sold off hard while defense and infrastructure soared.

Where the conservative investor got hammered is in the fixed income markets. Fixed income refers to things like corporate bonds, treasuries, municipal bonds, utilities, preferred stocks and just about anything else that pays a fixed interest rate or perceived as doing so.

This area of investment is generally thought of as a more stable way to play the markets due to their fixed promise to pay out income in the form of dividends or interest, and many conservative investors have been told these types of investment are less volatile than traditional stock holdings. As such, older investors or those with less risk tolerance usually hold a large percentage of fixed income in their portfolios.

Fast forward to the Trump rally and a wakeup call of sorts as to how markets can operate shocked many an investor. With a sudden spike in interest rates, which continued during the following weeks, fixed income assets basically got creamed.

From CBC News article released on Nov. 14: “Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said Monday: ‘The price on 30-year Treasury bonds fell nearly five percent on Wednesday, erasing two full years of coupon payments.’ The article went on to say: ‘The bond market is supposed to be a dull, boring, stable place,’ said Colin Lundgren, head of U.S. fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. ‘Instead, it’s been at the center of the storm.’”

An understatement to say the least. Across the board fixed income continued to bleed red in an uncharacteristic freefall that likely put a big dent in conservative portfolios. It also likely causing many phone calls to advisors being asked by their clients just what the hell happened to holdings thought to be somewhat immune to such sell offs.

Luckily for fixed income investors, the nature of how fixed income works may be self-correcting. As the price of a fixed income security drops, their yields rise, so investors buying at destressed prices will get higher yields as prices continue to fall.

This type of slingshot of rates versus prices can entice new buyers into a falling market and at some point yields get too juicy for new investors to resist. This is not to say prices can’t keep falling. They can.

No one knows just when prices on fixed income might stabilize. For now, the steep plunge seems to have at least slowed. But the damage has been done. Apparently, the market perceived a Trump presidency as one which will let rates rise, a comment Trump himself indicated during the first presidential debates when he said, “because of record low interest rates from the Fed, the country’s economy is in a big, fat, ugly bubble…..”

One might draw the conclusion, and the market apparently did, that Trump believes low rates are a scourge to the economy that should be corrected, which means allowing rates to rise. When rates rise, fixed income goes in the opposite direction, and for now that direction is causing angst for many an investor.

However, as in most drastic markets movements selling into a panic is a practice that should be carefully analyzed before undertaking. Sometimes the market overreacts and throws babies out with the proverbial bath water. Patience may be the order of the day.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti and should not be construed or acted upon as individual investment advice. Mr. Cuniberti is an Investment Advisor Representative through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Marc can be contacted at MKB Financial Services 164 Maple St #1, Auburn, CA 95603 (530) 823-2792. MKB Financial Services and Cambridge are not affiliated. His website is http://www.moneymanagementradio.com.