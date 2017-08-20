Marc Cuniberti: Investing in Community — Foster Families

Investing doesn't always necessarily mean money.

We can invest in many things. We can invest in our homes by keeping up with the maintenance, our bodies by eating healthy and exercising, our minds by education and in a host of other things that might need our attention and hence our "investment."

Investing in the community around us is a very important investment that all of us in that community would likely benefit from and the very word community means people. Since our future members of our community will obviously inhabit and administer this, it makes sense to do everything we can to improve and insure the education, value, health and moral of these future stewards of our society.

We've all heard of foster parents, and no doubt some of you reading this have either been a foster parent or been hosted by a foster family in your youth. It's a vital service as not all home environments are conducive to providing a healthy and safe environment all the time.

Whether it be because of general neglect, trouble with the law, domestic violence or other reasons, sometimes a child needs to leave the biological parents for a time to allow that home environment to get back to normal. Of course, sometimes the biological parents might never get it together or it may even take years, but in most cases the care provided by a foster family is only temporary.

The goal stated by our local foster agency Environmental Alternatives is for the family to provide a safe and nurturing environment. The families go through a screening process to protect the potential foster children. Once the child is placed, a weekly visit to the home is customary. Medical and dental is covered by Medi-Cal and a reimbursement stipend is provided to the foster family.

Children ages up to 18 years of age are looking for foster homes and there is even a need for providing homes to young adults from 18 to 21 years of age.

Environmental Alternatives office manager Kitty Cannon says they are always looking for foster families as the need is ongoing. Many families host more than one child and since it is preferred siblings stay together, there is an obvious need for households who can accommodate multiple children.

Investing in our community can take many forms, and hosting a foster child or two is one way we can help. Not only do we help our future generation of adults start off from a healthier launching pad, the rewards that we receive may be more than we expect.

I am told special relationships that may last a lifetime often develop, and the feeling one can get from helping another human being can be a once in lifetime experience. I speak from experience. Nineteen years ago, I became a mentor to a troubled teen through the Big Brothers program and we are still good friends to this day. Next month my "teen" will be 35 year old!

If you are interested in learning more about foster parenting here in Nevada, Auburn or Placer County, you can contact Environmental Alternatives at 530-273-7120.

For those in other counties, check your local phone book or web browser.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti and our opinions only and should not be construed or acted upon as individual investment advice. Mr. Cuniberti is an investment advisor representative through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Marc can be contacted at MKB Financial Services 164 Maple St #1, Auburn. 530-823-2792. MKB Financial Services and Cambridge are not affiliated. His website is http://www.moneymanagementradio.com. California Insurance License # OL34249