Mane Event finds new digs in Nevada City after wreck destroys building

After more than a quarter-century in the same Grass Valley location, the Mane Event Salon was forced to relocate after a customer crashed through the front wall in May. The salon reopened its doors in Nevada City in September and celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting at the new location, at 538 Searls Ave., Thursday.

On May 24, Ardith Anderson, an 84-year-old Grass Valley woman and a long-time customer, drove her car into the building's front wall at the former location on Hughes Road.

A week later, salon owner Julie Stanger told The Union the salon was struggling to return to normal. Employees at the Mane Event Salon in Grass Valley had been working without hot water and electricity since the accident.

Stanger's work station had been behind the front wall that was shattered. Both she and the client she was working with that day were injured, and her station was demolished. Stylist Betty Meyer's station also was destroyed, but she was not at work that day.

"It just didn't work out there any more," Stanger said Thursday. "We found this great place (on Searls) and we love it."

Mane Event was able to reopen the first week of September, she said.

"A lot of people came together at the right time," Stanger said, including the property owner and property manager Dick Law, as well as the contractor, plumber, painting company and carpet installer.

