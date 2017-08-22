Make the most of Open Enrollment (sponsored)

Beginning in the next few weeks, employers throughout our region will kick off their benefits open enrollment period. This time comes just once a year and provides employees the opportunity to choose their health plan for the coming year.

The decisions made during open enrollment can have a big impact on the health care you and your family receive in the coming year.

For many in Nevada County, this year's open enrollment is particularly important due to changes in the physician networks available in the area. Local residents in Nevada County will have the choice between multiple care networks, including the most recent presence and addition of Hill Physicians Medical Group.

More than ever before, it's important for people to take the time and do their homework and make sure that their choices during open enrollment will give them access to the doctors and hospitals they want.

Determining what networks and physicians are available to you can be confusing. A good place to start is with your employer's Human Resources representative; ask them about the options available to you as well as what has changed and what will stay the same. Pay attention to the details, including deadlines and fine print.

And if you have specific doctors, including primary care and specialist physicians, that your or your family members need access to, call your health plan's member services department to find out if those doctors will still be available next year.

With so many specialists now available in Nevada County, residents no longer need to leave town to receive specialized care. Be sure that your choice for insurance plan and network will continue to provide you access to those local specialists.

Tips to help you make the most of your open enrollment options:

Make a List: Use this time to connect as a family and make a list of what you want from your doctors and hospitals. Whether it is compassion and timely visits or available treatment and costs – make a list of which priorities are important for your family. This starting point will help inform your decisions that follow.

Understand Insurance Lingo: Insurance lingo like – co-pays, deductibles, and premiums – can feel like a different language. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with what these terms mean so that you can make an informed choice.

A few extra minutes spent now can save you money down the road and ensure that the coverage your family needs is available when it matters most.

For help, talk with your employer's HR representative or visit your health plan's website.

Evaluate: Look at each plan option and the out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles, coverage, and available in-network physicians. Review each plan's health benefit summary to determine which health plan offers the services you need.

Plan Ahead: Many people choose a health insurance plan based on their current life circumstances, but taking the time now to plan ahead and try to anticipate your family's medical needs for the upcoming year can save you money and hassle later.

Elective surgeries, pregnancies, vision or dental needs all impact on your health care choices.

These considerations can also affect how much money you need to set aside in a flexible spending account, if that is an option for you.

Taking a little time now to research the options available to you can have a big impact on your health care in the future.

Make sure you and your family continue to have access to the physicians and hospitals you choose. Do your homework and choose the network that best matches your needs.

