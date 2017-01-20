Madelyn Helling Library to get faster internet access | TheUnion.com

The Madelyn Helling Library has the high-speed internet connection, just not the equipment to use it.

Nevada County officials anticipate that will change by this summer. A $30,000 grant provided by the California State Library will fund the purchase of equipment needed for the gigabit connection at the 980 Helling Way, Nevada City, facility.

The new equipment, once installed, will enable library patrons to access an existing high-speed connection that the facility currently can’t use.

“We have one gig of internet speed here, but we have old equipment,” said County Librarian Laura Pappani. “The public isn’t getting the benefit here.”

Patrons currently might notice a slowdown at their library computer when many people are streaming video and playing online games. The new equipment would remove that lag.

“It’s not a thing that people are really complaining about,” Pappani said. “We just know it would be faster if we get our equipment upgraded.”

Steve Monaghan, the county’s chief information officer, compared the existing connection to a pipe.

“You’ve got this big, huge pipe, but you don’t have the infrastructure for it,” he said.

The library applied for the grant in late summer, learning last month it would receive the funds. A vote of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors this month ensures the local library will get the money.

