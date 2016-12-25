Machen MacDonald: Finding balance with affirmations | TheUnion.com

The purpose of affirmations is to inspire us, recondition our subconscious mind, and shift our paradigm. This works by raising our vibrational energy of good feelings.

When this happens, we are more in alignment with what we desire and therefore more available to the ways and impulses of receiving it. We will see more opportunities and less distractions. We will have more favorable compulsions that move us in the direction of achieving what we want rather than away from it.

The mistake most people make is creating an affirmation that does just the opposite. For example, a person who is barely keeping up with paying their bills affirms they are a millionaire. As they look at the pile of bills and their minuscule bank balance then affirm, “I AM a millionaire” only causes their BS* meter to go off. Soon the thoughts and feelings of how they are so NOT a millionaire floods them. It has the opposite effect of what they want. (*By the way, in this case BS represents one’s Belief System of their current self-concept.)

There is an easy way to favorably navigate this dilemma. We call it “buffering affirmations.” It’s a way to craft them so the BS meter does not go off and we can continue to stay in a positive state of intention rather than getting broadsided by negative, self- defeating thoughts that lower our enthusiasm.

Here are a few buffers that can be used to precede our affirmations so we can avoid setting off the BS alarms:

I am in the process of…

I love knowing that my ideal…

I love how it feels when…

I’ve decided…

More and more…

It excites me…

I love the idea of…

I’m excited at the thought of…

I love seeing myself…

As you use these buffers and start to notice progress of bringing about what you desire, you may start to dissipate the buffers and move into direct “I AM…” statements.

Notice your energy and power as you shift to direct I AM statements. If they contribute to your energy and feeling of hope, wellbeing, and encouragement keep doing it. If, on the other hand, you notice the direct I AM statements alone contaminate your energy and cause you to feel doubtful, fearful, or anxious then weave back in the buffer statements.

Think of the buffering statements as training wheels to use with your affirmations until you find your balance with direct I AM statements. The balance, in this case, is the feeling of optimism and hope.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done.

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonad, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000