Luncheon scheduled to benefit Pink Patch Project

Riebes Auto Parts is set to host a tri-tip luncheon on Oct. 18 to help raise funds for the Nevada City Police Department's Pink Patch Project.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nevada City Riebes location, 535 Searls Ave. Nevada City Police Chief Tim Foley and other officers will be on hand to help serve lunch. Attendees can make a donation at that time to the NCPD Breast Cancer Campaign and purchase a specially designed NCPD pink patch.

Through the month of October, participating police agencies across the country will sell their pink patches with all profits going to cancer treatment, research and education. All proceeds from the sales of the Nevada City Police Pink Patch will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation/Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund, which will be distributed directly to women and men of Nevada County who are in need of mammograms.

In addition, a scholarship established in Barbara's honor will be awarded to a female high school graduate of Nevada County that are pursuing education in the healthcare field.

Patches are also available for $10.00 at the front counter of Nevada City Police Department, in City Hall at 317 Broad St. in Nevada City. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call Foley or Monica Barbao at 530-265-4700.

Source: Nevada City Police Department