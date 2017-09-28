“Love walk” in response to racist incident to be held Friday

Local residents are holding a "love walk" at 5 p.m. Friday, starting in front of the Del Oro Theater, in response to a racist incident that occurred in Downtown Grass Valley earlier this week.

According to Jamal Walker, General Manager at Summer Thyme's Bakery and Deli, on Tuesday afternoon his son Imani was walking down Mill Street in Grass Valley when a black car began to follow him.

The three male occupants of the vehicle then began to harass Imani yelling racial epithets while slowly driving next to him as he continued to walk down Mill Street and turned onto Main Street.

Walker posted a video on social media about the incident that has gotten nearly 25,000 views.

Walker and his family have also gotten support from the local community, including Grass Valley police officers who visited him at his work Wednesday, to follow up on the incident.

Walker, who is also co-founder of Creating Communities Beyond Bias, a local group that holds events and workshops to tackle racial prejudice and bias, says the event on Friday was started by other local residents, and is not a rally or protest.

"We're going to do a love walk down Mill Street for my son," said Walker. "It's a time to just love one another, and show our support for people of color in this community. So bring your love your hugs and leave your politics at home."