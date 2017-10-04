Lost in literature: Nevada City booksale benefits United Way

Nevada County bibliophiles made their way to the Eric Rood Administration Center in Nevada City for the county's annual book sale, where they sifted through thousands of titles in search of their favorites.

The books range in price from 50 cents to $2 and include the genres of history, travel, children's literature, novels, self-help and religion.

Money collected from the sale will benefit the United Way of Nevada County. Last year, the sale raised $5,000.

Folks can peruse the book sale from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the sale ends Oct. 27.

The event is held in the lobby of the 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, administrative center.