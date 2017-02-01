Local youth Sudoku tournament focuses on logic, relevance | TheUnion.com

Sudoku isn’t just your average puzzle.

It’s a test in relevance, deductive reasoning, logic and recognizing patterns.

Jerry Martin, a retired educator, has been involved with the Japanese puzzles for 11 years, five of them in what he calls a serious pastime.

He’s taken the puzzles to four local elementary schools — Scotten, Bell Hill, Deer Creek and Alta Sierra — for an afternoon program designed to teach kids about logic and what is and isn’t relevant.

“Over the past six years I realized there’s a lot more to it than I had ever expected,” Martin said. ”I realized there’s something about Sudoku that can teach about very logical premises.”

Martin is taking his love of his hobby to the next level, creating a tournament comprised of teams of three or four students in first through fifth grade to compete in the first Children’s Team Sudoku Tournament in April at Scotten Elementary School. Scotten is already preparing four teams.

Martin is urging local schools to form teams, and he’s even extended entry to teams comprised of students from different schools. The tournament has already been extended from Feb. 23 to April 27 in order to attract more teams.

Normally a solo event, it’s the first team tournament Martin is aware of.

“I’m trying to make it a team thing, so we have little kids working together,” he said. “If they start squabbling, they’re not going to do very well. They’re going to have to cooperate.”

The puzzles consist of a box with 81 squares, nine rows up and nine rows across, divided into nine segments of nine squares within the grid. The object is to place the numbers one through nine in each row and each segment, but the same number may not appear in either a rows or segments.

“We need clearer thinking in our brain, and this can teach anybody — but kids in particular because this is when their brains are developing — the process of relevance,” Martin said. “If you can’t find relevance, you’re not going to be able to do this.”

Cristina Smith wrote “The Tao of Sudoku: Yoga for the Brain.” She praised Martin’s idea of creating a team tournament.

“It will teach you a different way to think and a different way to perceive things,” she said. “The way the Sudoku tournament is set up, it offers an additional bonus of learning to collaborate, cooperate and communicate in a group in a very different and non-threatening way. It’s a great way of teaching nonviolent communication.”

The winning team will receive a painting by local artist Ron Rodecker, who created the hit TV show “Dragon Tales.” The contest will focus on speed; the first team finished wins.

