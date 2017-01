Local Treats: Sierra Harvest’s citrus tasting | TheUnion.com

Students at 25 Nevada County schools taste tested two citrus varieties as part of the “California Thursdays” healthy eating program.

The program was created to give students an opportunity to try new local, seasonal, organic, fresh fruit.

Nineteen of the 25 schools conducting tastings had the citrus included in their school lunch meal as well. The fruit being sampled was sourced from Greg Lewis of Sunset Ridge Fine Fruits, a certified organic farm in Newcastle.