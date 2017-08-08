Nevada County centenarian celebrated | TheUnion.com

Joe Neves, a Grass Valley resident since the 1970s, celebrates his 100th birthday today along side his wife of 77 years, Marygrace, at their Hilltop Commons Senior Living apartment.

Neves, who retired from the San Leandro Fire Department after 25 years of service, built a home in Grass Valley in 1973 and moved in with his wife in 1974. The couple just recently moved into Hilltop Commons, where they enjoy socializing and greeting people at the entrance to the building.

When Joe was born, the United States was three years into World War I. When Joe and Marygrace were married in 1940, the U.S. was in its second year of World War II.

The couple has spent many years traveling the western U.S. and most of Canada.

When asked what his secret to a long life is, Joe answered, "having a good wife."

Joe and Marygrace will be joined by their family for a birthday celebration this weekend at Hilltop Commons Senior Living.