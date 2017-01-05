Local black pioneers topic of Sunday talk in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Linda K. Jack, executive secretary of the Nevada County Historical Society’s board of directors, is scheduled to speak Sunday afternoon on the latest in her efforts to discover more details about a large contingent of African-American pioneers involved in Nevada County’s history.

In a report published by The Union last year, Jack noted between 150 and 350 African Americans were active in Nevada County’s mining and community activities during the second half of the 19th century.

Jack will present her latest findings at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. She said the church is located in the area where members of the early black community lived and attended the African Methodist Episcopal Church. The public is invited.

Jack said she is hoping descendants of those early Nevada County residents will contact her so she can learn more details about their history and accomplishments. Her email address is lkjack1199@gmail.com.

Jack noted African-American pioneers bought property in Nevada County, built churches and schools, founded businesses and fought for civil rights — all in spite of political and social environments that were largely hostile to blacks.

The title of her talk is “Civility to All, Servility to None.”

Jack is a volunteer at the Searls Historical Library. Prior to retiring to Grass Valley in 2011, she was Associate Director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.