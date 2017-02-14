Little Wolf Creek sinkhole emergency repairs approved | TheUnion.com

Emergency repairs to the Little Wolf Creek sinkhole off of Freeman Lane were the topic for discussion Tuesday night at the Grass Valley city council meeting, where council members voted unanimously to move forward with emergency repair contracts without advertising for bids.

Initial emergency contracts with C&D Contractors Inc., Holdredge and Kull for geotechnical engineering, and Crocker Security Services, were formalized on Jan. 17 when the Disaster Council of the City of Grass Valley proclaimed a local emergency.

Those contracts were extended Tuesday night.

“This motion is to take these contracts and give them to the city manager to sign them and fully execute them,” City Engineer/Director of Public Works Tim Kiser said to the councilmembers.

To date, just under $250,000 has been spent on the emergency work already completed, which includes excavation and stabilization of material surrounding the sinkhole, soil testing, temporary fencing and security services.

The sinkhole, which is 70 feet deep, and 80 feet wide, formed Jan. 11 when the “atmospheric river” of precipitation hit Nevada County creating flood and road damages including the Little Wolf Creek sinkhole adjacent to Liberty Motors.

C&D Contractors has been very familiar with the Little Wolf Creek drainage after being authorized to conduct both the emergency cleanup work of the Wolf Creek “mattress camp” during the summer of 2016, and the initial emergency work to stabilize the sinkhole.

The city opted to circumvent normal bidding procedures due to the unique dangers inherent to the sinkhole.

“There exists an immediate need to stabilize the sinkhole and repair surrounding infrastructure so it does not continue to grow,” the city staff report read. “Thus, time is of the essence, and if the city follows the normal bidding procedures, the risk could increase substantially due to delayed repairs.”

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.