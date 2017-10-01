Let ‘ye olde times roll: Celtic Festival brings food, music, fun to fairgrounds
October 1, 2017
Bands, bodices and beer – mixed with a whole lot of Celtic cheer – made for a fun weekend of classic fun at the annual KVMR Celtic Festival held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Bagpipe players led processionals of the festival's royalty, while celtic bands played instruments such as harps, flutes, and harmoniums on various stages set below the pines.
Bands such as Skerryvore, M.A.C., Screaming Orphans, and The Last Pints performed on one of the eleven different music areas of the festival.
Elsewhere, Celtic stepdancers could be witnessed, as well as fencing, wool spinning and jousting competitions.
