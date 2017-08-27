Let the good times roll: Sierra BrewFest returns for 28 annual benefit

The libations flowed and the good times rolled Saturday afternoon at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the 28th Annual Sierra BrewFest benefiting Music in the Mountains.

Attendees mingled with friends while tasting more than 50 handcrafted beers from over 20 different brewers from up and down the west coast.

Breweries such as Anderson Valley, Dust Bowl, Three Forks, ol' Republic, Sierra Nevada, Lost Coast and many more were on hand to pour from their kegs.

Live music performed by Boomer kept the crowd moving and food vendors offered everything from treats to oysters on the half shell.

For more information on Music in the Mountains, visit, http://www.musicinthemountains.org.