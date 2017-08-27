Let the good times roll: Sierra BrewFest returns for 28 annual benefit
August 27, 2017
The libations flowed and the good times rolled Saturday afternoon at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the 28th Annual Sierra BrewFest benefiting Music in the Mountains.
Attendees mingled with friends while tasting more than 50 handcrafted beers from over 20 different brewers from up and down the west coast.
Breweries such as Anderson Valley, Dust Bowl, Three Forks, ol' Republic, Sierra Nevada, Lost Coast and many more were on hand to pour from their kegs.
Live music performed by Boomer kept the crowd moving and food vendors offered everything from treats to oysters on the half shell.
For more information on Music in the Mountains, visit, http://www.musicinthemountains.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley police: Anonymous tip leads to more charges, arrest
- Nevada County coroner UPDATE: South Yuba River swimmer identified
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- RV rams power pole, leaves more than 1,600 without power around Cascade Shores
- Nevada County jury convicts south county man of rape, molestation