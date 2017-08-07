Legal seminar on pot scheduled for Nevada City | TheUnion.com

What: Emerging Principles in the Ethical Representation of Clients on California Cannabis Law

Cannabis-related issues have permeated all aspects of the law including, but not limited to, civil, administrative, real property, landlord/tenant issues, etc., and they will continue to be an ever-present topic in light of California's legalization of adult-use of cannabis in 2016.

Representing clients engaged in or related to the cannabis industry can be ethically complicated due to continued federal prohibition. However, various bar associations throughout the country have given specific insight into the appropriate manner of representation in these instances.

In this seminar, attorney Heather Burke, a partner with Greenspoon Marder's Cannabis Law practice group, will present a survey of the relevant ethics opinions, including those from Washington, Colorado and Oregon, and delve into the pitfalls that may arise without understanding the ethical boundaries of cannabis-related representation.

The principles are also applicable to accountants, realtors and others who serve clients in the cannabis field. Cannabis clients are also welcomed in order to learn more about their representations.

The meeting Aug. 15 is open to attorneys and the general public. Attorneys will receive one hour of minimum continuing legal education credit in ethics. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.

Source: Nevada County Superior Court Library

Recommended Stories For You