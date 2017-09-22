League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County out for registrations

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will turn out in force to register voters on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

Volunteers will be found from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SPD Market in Grass Valley and other locations to be announced.

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration, or aren't sure how to register, according to a release. The League of Women Voters wants to make sure every eligible person has the opportunity to vote.

On Tuesday volunteers and organizations from all over the country will "hit the streets" in a single day of coordinated ﬁeld, technology and media efforts. National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and has been growing in popularity. It has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State and is further supported by the National Association of State Election Directors.

Additional locations and more details are available at http://www.lwvwnc.org or the group's Facebook.

Source: League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County