Layla Callahan, David Munoz torture case set to return to court May 11 | TheUnion.com

Attorneys on Thursday delayed a court appearance in the Nevada County torture and kidnapping case of Layla Callahan and David Munoz, saying they'll set a date for a preliminary hearing on May 11.

Callahan, 22, and Munoz, 25, appeared before Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin to formally enter a plea of not guilty. Instead defense attorney Zenia Gilg, who represents Callahan, asked for the delay.

On May 11 both defendants are scheduled to enter their not guilty pleas and have their preliminary hearing set. At that preliminary hearing witnesses are expected to testify about the February allegations that the pair was involved in the kidnapping of a man who sold marijuana with Callahan.

Prosecutors have said Callahan, Munoz and two others kidnapped and beat their victim, at one point extinguishing a cigarette on his ear.

Both defendants remained in jail Thursday. Munoz has no bond; Callahan is held on $1 million bond.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.